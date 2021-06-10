PDF of June 10 issue

By A. Majumdar posted on June 10, 2021

Pro-Palestinian solidarity blocks Israeli ship

June 13: Honoring Ramsey Clark

Puerto Rican unions: ‘No LUMA!’
Economic recovery?
On the picket line;

Trans youth targeted;
Cops out of Pride;

Editorial: Are pro athletes exploited workers?
Disability solidarity with Naomi Osaka

GLOBAL:

Defend Syria; Palestine resists; Delegation demands ‘Free Alex Saab!’

Tear down the walls:

Arizona: Nazi death-camp gas;
‘Smart’ communication for profit;
Solitary torture chambers;
Mumia on abolition;
Shaka Sankofa’s last words.

