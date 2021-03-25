PDF of March 25 issue

By Workers World Party

Sorrow & solidarity for Asian communities

Centerfold: 50+ Actions for Bessemer Amazon workers
Women’s History Month:

Trans & women’s liberation
Gender solidarity
Paris Commune’s courageous women.

More on anti-Asian violence:

Chinese workers’ history in U.S.
Unions denounce murders
Philly Asian communities respond

Editorials:

The blame game;
COVID class war;
Biden: Who’s the killer?

GLOBAL:

Crisis grips Haiti;
Why Libya was targeted;
End 10 year U.S. war on Syria!

TEAR DOWN THE WALLS:

New court filings for Abu-Jamal;
Mumia thanks supporters;
Free Rodney Reed!

