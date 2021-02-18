PDF of February 18 issue

Download the PDF.

Alabama — Roll the union on!

Solidarity with Amazon organizing;

Class struggle then and now.

BLACK HISTORY MONTH:

Tribute to George Jackson

L.D. Barkley, martyred in Attica uprising

A fighting union leader: Karen Lewis

ALSO:

Care workers dare to strike;

$1K per hour union busters;

Electric vehicles & the UAW;

LGBTQ2S+ youth targeted;

Teachers demand school safety;

Editorial: Impeachment lessons.

GLOBAL:

Haiti uprising;

Immigration: Round one with Biden.

TEAR DOWN THE WALLS:

Solidarity with Amazon workers

Transgender organizing

Speaking up for medical rights

‘Not imprisoned, enslaved!’

‘COVID illness, deaths rage’

‘Free Mumia, all political prisoners!’

Free Leonard Peltier!

