San Francisco Letter Carriers union resolution: Support union drive of Amazon workers in Alabama

This resolution was adopted Feb. 3, 2021, by unanimous vote of Golden Gate Branch 214, National Assn. of Letter Carriers, San Francisco, Calif., at their monthly membership meeting

Whereas, 5,800 workers at an Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Ala., are fighting for a union. They will be voting Feb. 8 to March 29, 2021, on whether to have union representation by the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union [RWDSU-UFCW], in an NLRB-supervised election;

Whereas, this important labor struggle pits this majority African American work force in Bessemer, Ala., against the anti-union Amazon, second-largest private company in the U.S.; and

Whereas, the Southern Workers Assembly has set Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, as a day of solidarity with the Amazon workers in Bessemer and their fight for a union;

Therefore be it Resolved, that Golden Gate Branch 214 of the National Association of Letter Carriers, based in San Francisco, Calif., join in solidarity with other labor and community organizations in supporting the Amazon workers union drive in Alabama by encouraging solidarity actions during the spring of 2021, for example on Feb. 20 at Amazon facilities or related Whole Foods Markets.