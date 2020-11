Finally, after 49 years in prison, Black revolutionary Jalil Muntaqim was released on parole Oct. 7. On Oct 18, he turned 69.

On Oct. 30, however, a new warrant was issued for his arrest!

His crime?

Attempting to register to vote. Under New York State law, parolees cannot vote until they are discharged from parole. The Rochester, N.Y., Republican Party is clamoring to send Muntaqim back to prison.

Sign the petition to support Jalil Muntaqim here!