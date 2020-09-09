From Pensacola to Kenosha — Fight police brutality!

Pensacola is occupied Mvskoke/Creek land; Kenosha is occupied Peoria/Potawatomi/Miami/Dakota Sioux land.

Thirty people gathered Aug. 30 at Florida Square in downtown Pensacola, Fla., in solidarity with the Kenosha Uprising — the ongoing protest against police brutality and anti-Black violence that erupted after the Aug. 23 police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wis. The demonstration was organized by the new Central Gulf Coast branch of Workers World Party.

Several members of Strive (Socialist Trans Initiative) spoke, including vice president Mallory Luana, a Haitian American, nonbinary fem and self-identified “Black punk witch,” and Strive secretary and social media coordinator Indigo Lett. Other speakers — including this writer for WWP and the North Florida Regional Organizer for Black Voters Matter Jamil Davis — addressed local, national and international issues linked to the ongoing struggle in Kenosha. The upcoming election and the inaction of Democratic candidates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were discussed thoroughly, with particular emphasis on police brutality and the prison-industrial complex, which both candidates have actively supported.

— Report and photo by Devin C.