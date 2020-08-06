PDF of August 6 issue

Boston school workers blast ‘reopening plans’

WORLD: Brazil; China; Fidel Agcaoili ¡presente!

ALSO:
John Lewis & Selma legacy;
Disabled people: ‘Part of the working class’;
#SEIUDropTheCops;
Pandemic relief sabotaged;
Sahara dust cloud;
Heat waves & socialism.

BLACK LIVES MATTER:
Remembering Garrett Foster, anti-racist fighter;
Pensacola solidarity;
N.C. protests: ‘Smash the police state’;
Portland, Ore.: Fight is not over.

Editorials: Virus, GDP & profit motive.

TEAR DOWN THE WALLS:

  • Prison uprising ignites Black August;
  • Roots of Prisoners Solidarity Committee.

