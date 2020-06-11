PDF of June 11 issue
Tear down the walls:
- Prisons and class war;
- Texas jail is COVID hotspot.
Special issue dedicated to George Floyd:
- Step one, movement demands ‘DEFUND POLICE!’
- No Pride without justice!;
- Calif. Labor condemns murder;
- Racist monuments down;
- Why generals rebuked Trump;
- Police brutality in Buffalo;
- Journalists under attack;
- Media workers challenge racism;
- Palestinian solidarity;
- The real looters;
- Global protests;
- Uprising empowers NFL players;
EDITORIAL Cops out of labor movement!