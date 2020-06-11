PDF of June 11 issue

By A. Majumdar posted on June 11, 2020

Download 12-page PDF here.

Tear down the walls:

  • Prisons and class war;
  • Texas jail is COVID hotspot.

Special issue dedicated to George Floyd:

  • Step one, movement demands ‘DEFUND POLICE!’
  • No Pride without justice!;
  • Calif. Labor condemns murder;
  • Racist monuments down;
  • Why generals rebuked Trump;
  • Police brutality in Buffalo;
  • Journalists under attack;
  • Media workers challenge racism;
  • Palestinian solidarity;
  • The real looters;
  • Global protests;
  • Uprising empowers NFL players;

EDITORIAL Cops out of labor movement!

Download 12-page PDF here.

More PDF back-issues here.

Copyright © 2020 Workers.org

Simple Share Buttons

Share this
Simple Share Buttons