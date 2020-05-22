Why I joined Workers World

This is a slightly edited version of a talk given during the“What Road To Socialism?” webinar held by Workers World Party on May 16.

I was introduced to Workers World Party when I first moved to Atlanta from Derry, N.H., after high school. I was born and raised in New Hampshire, and being a Black woman growing up in a predominately white area, it was inevitable that I would be exposed to the deeply racist society that is this country.

Racism radicalized me, and since leaving New Hampshire, I was looking for an organization that would more adequately address the issue of race. I was introduced by a Black comrade to Workers World, and upon joining I found that I was able to put radical language to not just my own experiences, but the experiences of Black people in the U.S. and around the globe.

I learned about the national question, and through the party I was able to expand my visions and opinions about liberation. Through attending my first party conference last year, I learned further about the struggles that transgender folks, disabled people, sex workers and many more of the working and oppressed classes face, and I learned that I don’t struggle alone.

I joined the party because it taught me to put away individualism and realize that all our struggles are interconnected. We need one another to survive. I learned of revolutionary optimism through the party and learned of and met the countless freedom fighters inside the party and out who inspire me and others when times look bleak.

The party has taught me that socialist revolution is possible and that people can work together for the common good because humanity is not inherently selfish. The party has taught me that as Marxists it is important to read and study to be able to make revolution possible.

I enjoy looking through demonstration photos from the 1960s, ‘70s, ‘80s, and more, and seeing that party signs are there. I think it shows the party’s commitment to show support for the oppressed, and I’m glad to be alive today with some of those people from the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s.

I joined the party because I believe that we can make those party slogans possible. That’s why I joined Workers World.

Robinson (she/her) is a candidate in Atlanta, soon to become a full member of Workers World Party. She is a university student and frequently writes for Workers World newspaper as well as other local publications.