People’s March calls for ‘fight back’ against Trump attacks

Tens of thousands of individuals flocked to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 18 for a People’s March (formerly Women’s March) to protest against President-elect Donald Trump, the vile administrators he is appointing and the equally vile policies he plans to implement.

Those policies include attacking the rights of migrants, Black, Latine, Asian, Arab and Indigenous communities, women, workers and transgender people, low-income and disabled people. Coalition organizers planned for 350 events to take place in cities across the country.

Issues varied, but the marches’ main demands — broader than those raised in the anti-Trump 2017 Women’s March — promoted not only women’s rights and essential reproductive health care for all but also racial justice, LGBTQIA2S+ rights, pro-environmental policies, protections for migrants and anti-militarism, an essential demand as Washington has armed Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza.

Many individuals and groups brought banners and signs supporting the besieged Palestinian people. A Palestinian flag was draped over a statue in D.C. Signs peppered the march reading “Trust Black women!” Others opposed billionaire rule and fascism, while still others stated “Fight back!”

Tamika Middleton, the march’s national director, explained: “We’re recognizing the necessity of really having a broad-based coalition that is bringing people in. We’re asking ourselves how we build a big tent that allows for the kind of multiracial, multiclass, multigender mass movement that can make a difference politically in the coming years.” (apnews.com, Jan. 17)