PDF of December 19 print issue

U.S., Israel, Türkiye: Hands off Syria!
Philadelphia welcomes injured siblings from Gaza
‘Sanctuary for migrants!’
Behind the Daniel Penny verdict
76ers arena: a sellout deal
Philly demo: ‘Yoon’s impeachment is our win!’
Syria, sanctions & solidarity
NYC activists: ‘Defend the Axis of Resistance’
Role of global working class
Editorials:
Healthcare is a right!
South Koreans defy U.S. puppet
Mundo Obrero:
Declaración sobre Siria
Tear Down the Walls:
Tell Biden: ‘Free them all!’
Protests demand freedom for Mumia
Shut down private prisons
Defend prisoner disability rights
