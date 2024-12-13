Philly march to defend sanctuary for migrants

On Human Rights Day, Dec. 10, a diverse crowd of Philadelphia activists marched from City Hall to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement offices to defend the city’s status as a Sanctuary City and to continue the fight against the detention and deportation of migrant workers and refugees.

Asian Americans United, Juntos, Vietlead, the Pennsylvania Immigration Coalition, the New Sanctuary Movement and the Woori Center organized the action, provided speakers and marched together in unity. Many speakers highlighted Mayor Cherelle Parker’s responsibility in protecting vulnerable communities against ICE and other federal officials in the upcoming Trump administration.

– Report and photos by Joe Piette