‘No votes for genocide!’ protest in New York City

Hundreds of protesters rallied at Union Square in New York City on Nov. 2 proclaiming “No Votes for Genocide!” Called by The People’s Forum and other groups, it was part of a national day of action against the U.S. government’s support of genocide in Gaza, which will continue whether Donald Trump or Vice-President Kamala Harris is elected president.

The protesters marched to the New York Public Library on Fifth Avenue. Another demonstration, organized by Within Our Lifetime, will be held on Election Day, Nov. 5, at 7 p.m. in front of the News Corp. building at 1211 6th Ave.

– Caption and photo by Brenda Ryan