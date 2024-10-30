Hamas affirms solidarity with Iran

The following statement appeared on Resistance News Network on Oct. 26, 2024.

We, in the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), condemn in the strongest terms the Zionist aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran, which targeted military sites in several governorates.

We consider it a blatant violation of Iranian sovereignty and an escalation targeting the security of the region and the safety of its people, which holds the occupation fully responsible for the repercussions of this aggression supported by the United States.

This fascist aggression confirms once again the nature of the criminal occupation entity, which continues to shed the blood of innocent civilians in the Gaza Strip, Lebanon and other Arab and Islamic peoples, relying on criminal military and political cover from the U.S. administration and some Western capitals.

We commend the readiness of the Islamic Republic, its air defenses and its response to the Zionist attack, which succeeded in nullifying its effectiveness and strengthened the position of our free peoples, their valiant resistance and their struggle against Zionist and U.S. hegemony.

We affirm our solidarity and support for Iran in the face of the arrogance and chaos of the Zionist entity, and we appreciate the courageous positions shown by the Iranian people and their leadership in supporting our Palestinian people and their just cause.