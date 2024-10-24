Download the PDF of October 24 print issue

Yahya Al-Sinwar 1962-2024

His life will inspire many more to liberate Palestine

Statements from WWP, Hamas

◆ In the U.S.

Indigenous Peoples Day: Boston, Philadelphia, Seattle

Niles, Ohio: How workers beat back the KKK

FIT students hang tough for Palestine

◆ Around the world

Anniversary of A-Aqsa Flood

Defense of China is solidarity with Palestine

China at 75 videos available

Defense of Iran is a workers’ issue

◆ Tear down the walls

Texas death row families speak out

Texas execution halted

WWP statement: Hands off Samidoun!

Solidarity with Samidoun

◆ Editorial

Elections 2024: A lose-lose situation for workers

◆ Mundo Obrero

¡Apoyen a los estudiantes pro Palestina!

Tormenta catastrófica creada por capitalismo





