Protesters target sale of stolen Palestinian land

A large group of people gathered in Kew Gardens in Queens, New York, on July 14 to protest the sale of stolen Palestinian land. This sale, held at a private residence, was open only to vetted Zionists who went through an extensive and discriminatory registration process.

As PAL-Awda NY, the Palestine Right to Return Coalition and one of the groups that organized the protest, explained on Instagram: “Since the resistance destroyed the facade of safety for settlers in occupied Palestine, the desperation of the settler colony to attract Jews to occupy and fund the theft of more land has been on full display. Zionist real estate companies all over the country have organized such land sale events where they offer an all-inclusive package for settling Palestinian land: discounted mortgages, logistical support and religious salvation.”

A group of Israel supporters stood on the opposite side of the protest and walked up and down the street shouting epithets. One screamed, “I wish you would have a heart attack and die right now.” The protesters responded to the racism and vitriol with chants of “Free, free Palestine!”

A member of PAL-Awda NY told the crowd, “We grieve and rage every day waking up to another massacre.” She said the sale of Palestinian land was being held in a home far from public transportation where “they thought we wouldn’t come.”

The demonstration was effective. PAL-Awda NY stated: “Despite the sale being held in a notoriously zionist neighborhood and one inaccessible by public transport, hundreds of our people self-organized and traveled from near and far. We significantly outnumbered the zionists, who donned Trump flags and chaotically chanted in support of American empire, While PAL-Awda mobilized our community, the PAL Law Commission prepared and served legal demand letters on the organizers of the sale, as we have done for every one of these sales, all around New York and New Jersey.”

The group emphasized: “Ultimately, not a single person entered the residence yesterday evening where the sale was being held. Whether it was canceled or relocated, we sent a clear message: The Intifada is globalized. Zionists and all their collaborators can no longer act with impunity. Wherever you go, the people will find you, and we will shut you down each and every time. We will fight, no matter the odds stacked against us, until the hour of liberation.”

