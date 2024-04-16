Iranian gov’t urges Israel, U.S. to stop aggression

The following April 15, 2024, statement comes from a spokesperson for the Iranian Parliament’s Committee on National Security and Foreign Policy, Abu Al-Fadl Amoui, to Al-Mayadeen regarding Iran’s military response against Israel on April 13, following Israel’s airstrike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, Syria, which killed two top military officials and five others. The statement was issued by Resistance News Network.

We do not want any tension in the region, and the occupation’s crimes in Gaza are what destabilize it. Washington supports the Zionists, who act irrationally, and it is clear that the U.S. government cannot control them. We call on all countries to step aside and not support the Zionists in their crimes, especially their crime in Damascus.

The best thing the U.S. can do to help the Zionists is to force them to stop the aggression. Iran wanted the operation “The Truthful Promise” to be under its signature. The noose is tightening on the Zionists, and international support for the Palestinians is increasing after the world witnessed the crimes committed by the occupation against them.

The attack on Iranian advisors and facilities will not go unpunished. We have the capability to receive signals from the places where our drones and missiles fall, and we have achieved our goals by striking two military bases. Western countries have asked us not to include them in the response. We will respond proportionately to any potential “israeli” aggression. We will use reason and courage in dealing with various scenarios.

We are ready to use weapons that we have not used before. We have plans for all scenarios, and we call for the Zionists to act rationally. We are witnessing an increase in communications today and will confront any “israeli” aggression and respond to it.

The Iranian response to the Zionist entity was precise, and we did not use anything significant from our strength. Our response to the Zionist entity was legitimate and necessary to put an end to its violations and crimes. From Tehran, our message is one of peace and readiness.