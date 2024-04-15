Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on military action against Israel

The following statement no. 2 was issued by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on April 13, 2024 and published on Resistance News Network:

After more than 10 days of silence and neglect by international organizations, particularly the United Nations Security Council, to condemn the aggression and criminality of the Zionist regime in attacking the Consular section of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Damascus as part of targeting our country’s territories and the martyrdom of seven legal advisors of the country without punishing the criminal regime according to Article 7 of the United Nations Charter, in response to these crimes and in execution of previous warnings and securing Iran’s rightful demands and in order to punish the aggressor, using its strategic intelligence capabilities, missiles, and drones, the military institution attacked targets of the Zionist terrorist army in the occupied territories, successfully hitting and destroying them.

Within the strategic policies of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard declares the following:

Warning the terrorist government of the U.S. that any support or participation in harming Iran’s interests will result in a decisive and regrettable response by the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Furthermore, the U.S. is held responsible for the evil actions of the Zionist regime, and if this child-killing regime is not restrained in the region, it will bear the consequences.

With emphasis on the policy of good neighborliness with neighbors and countries in the region, any threat by the U.S. terrorist state and the Zionist entity from any country will be met with a reciprocal and proportionate response from the Islamic Republic of Iran to the source of the threat.

We assure the heroic people of Iran that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard and the other armed forces in the country will stand until death in defense of national interests and will neutralize the efforts of enemies to destabilize the security and peace of the people.

This statement was lightly edited.