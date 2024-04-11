On Int’l Al-Quds Day: A call to ‘rise up and revolt’

The following statement from the Popular Resistance Committees was issued by Resistance News Network on April 5, 2024.

On International Al-Quds Day and at these historic moments that pass over our Palestinian people, the nation and its proud axis as the covenant renewed, is for Al-Quds and its Al-Aqsa Mosque and for the heroic Gaza, which with the blood of its women, children and elderly confronts the tyranny and oppression of the Zionist-U.S. axis of evil that commits a war of genocide and ethnic cleansing aimed at liquidating the Palestinian cause.

The epic of the Al-Aqsa Flood on October 7 dispelled the Zionist-U.S. illusions and myths, which the enemies of the nation and their agents among the normalizers and the negligent tried to market and implant in the minds of the nation’s peoples, that this Nazi Zionist entity is invincible and cannot be defeated.

The battle of the Palestinian people began since the occupation and usurpation of the land of Palestine at the hands of Zionist gangs in 1948, and the Al-Aqsa Flood on October 7 was nothing but a glorious chapter and a bright page on the pages of the resistance and struggle of our people on the path to liberating Al-Quds and Al-Aqsa Mosque and restoring stolen rights.

Let all wills and energies mobilize on International Al-Quds Day to make it a day of global rage and a flood of all free people in the nation and the world, rejecting the continuation of genocide in Gaza.

On International Al-Quds Day, we extend our salutes and pride in the arms of the heroic fighters in the Islamic Resistance in Hezbollah, the Yemeni Armed Forces and Ansarallah and the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, who fulfill their duty by igniting all fronts and arenas in support of Gaza and in victory for Al-Quds and its Al-Aqsa Mosque and direct blessed strikes against this criminal entity.

On International Al-Quds Day, Palestine, its people and its resistance will not forget everyone who stood by them, led by the Islamic Republic of Iran, which did not hesitate for a moment to provide all forms of support and assistance to our people, our cause and our resistance.

We call on all peoples and the free in the nation, foremost among them the nation’s scholars and sheikhs, to rise up and revolt and to take to the streets in support of Gaza and in rejection of the genocidal and ethnic cleansing war waged by the Nazi Zionist enemy with U.S. partnership and international inaction.