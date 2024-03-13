Car caravan for Palestine delivers message to Greater Cleveland

Hundreds of Palestinians and supporters joined a car caravan for a free Palestine on March 9. The long line of vehicles left a parking lot in the suburb of Parma, Ohio, proceeding to the nearby Cleveland airport where participants planned to drive by the departure level. However, police blocked the entrance to the airport.

Caravan organizers, including representatives of Palestine Youth Movement and Al-Awda Cleveland, redirected the over 100 drivers around the airport and to downtown Cleveland. From there, the caravan reached its final destination in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood.

Throughout the long route, traffic was brought to a halt but the caravan was met with honks of support.

—Report and photo by Martha Grevatt