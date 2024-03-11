Urgent call to action! Demand medical care for political prisoner, Leonard Peltier

The following appeal was issued by the Leonard Peltier Official Ad Hoc Committee on March 8, 2024.

Dear supporters,

Leonard Peltier is still in need of urgent medical care. Your efforts, along with the strong advocacy of Leonard’s legal team and the Ad Hoc Committee, got the attention of the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP). However, BOP personnel informed Leonard that he will need to wait at least 8-10 months to see an eye specialist. This is unacceptable.

The BOP has deprived Leonard of necessary medical care for decades and in doing so has sentenced Leonard to Death By Incarceration. Locked down for 22 hours a day in high security prison USP Coleman I, Leonard, who is almost 80 years old, suffers from multiple severe health conditions.

Leonard’s current conditions include kidney disease, heart condition, diabetes, high blood pressure, bone spurs, a degenerative joint disease, and painful injuries to his jaw — all of which require immediate and ongoing medical care.

Leonard is in constant pain from arthritis in his hip and shoulder, has an enlarged prostate, and an aortic aneurysm. Leonard uses a walker and is having a hard time eating due to a lack of any dental care, having lost most of his teeth as a result.

This dangerous cocktail of neglect puts Leonard in serious risk of harm and amounts to Death By Incarceration.

Our physician expert believes that not only is the BOP failing to properly address Leonard’s medical care but cannot meet Leonard’s medical needs at USP Coleman I. Leonard’s lawyers are working to ensure Leonard receives health care as required by the 8th Amendment and is transferred to an appropriate facility pending his release.

We do not want our vulnerable elder to be in pain and go without proper care, and we don’t want him to die in prison! We need you to stand united with us for Leonard. Act now. Enough is enough. Not one more year in prison for Leonard Peltier. Enough is enough.

Please call and email the following officials and tell them Leonard Peltier needs immediate medical treatment, transfer to a medical facility, and RELEASE.

Below is a sample script: “Hello, I’m calling about immediate medical care needed for Leonard Peltier, a 79 year-old federal prisoner. His prisoner number is 89637-132, and he’s in USP Coleman 1.

We need [name of Senator or Representative]’s assistance.

1) First, Leonard must see an eye specialist without further delay. His loss of vision poses serious risk of him falling, and he depends on other prisoners to perform basic life activities.

2) Second, Leonard is in constant pain and has multiple severe health conditions requiring immediate and ongoing medical care.

I am asking (Sen./Rep.) to request an immediate transfer for Leonard Peltier to the Federal Medical Prison Facility in Rochester, Minnesota (FCI Rochester), where he can get treatment for all of his medical conditions.

I also urge the Sen./Rep. to advocate for elder Leonard Peltier’s release so he can receive healthcare outside of prison and be with loved ones and community. Aside from Leonard Peltier being innocent of any crime, immediate release is proper and humane given his advanced age and medical conditions. Thank You.”

Senator Cory Booker

D.C. Office: (202) 224-3224

Newark, NJ: (973) 639-8700

https://www.booker.senate.gov/contact/write-to-cory



Sen. Dick Durbin

DC Office: 202-224-2152

Chicago Office: 312-353-4952

https://www.durbin.senate.gov/contact/email



Sen. Alex Padilla

DC Office: 202-224-3553

Los Angeles Office: 310-231-4494

https://www.padilla.senate.gov/contact/contact-form/



US Rep. Maxwell Frost

DC Office: 202-225-2176

Orlando Office: 321-388-9808

https://frost.house.gov/address_authentication?form=/contact

(Please reach out to any other congressional contacts you may have.)

Signed,

Miigwech,

Leonard Peltier Official Ad Hoc Committee

freeleonardpeltiernow.org