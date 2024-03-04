Palestinian resistance factions meet in Moscow

The following statement was issued by Palestinian resistance factions who met in Moscow, Russia, on Feb. 29, 2024, and released by the Resistance News Network on March 1, 2024.

The Palestinian factions gathered in the city of Moscow express their gratitude and appreciation to the Russian leadership for hosting their meetings and for its supportive stance on the Palestinian cause.

Amidst the Zionist criminal aggression our people are facing, the factions highlighted the constructive and positive spirit that prevailed during the meeting. They agreed that their meetings would continue in future dialogue rounds to achieve comprehensive national unity that encompasses all Palestinian forces and factions within the framework of the Palestine Liberation Organization, the sole and legitimate representative of the Palestinian people.

The factions affirmed their agreement on the urgent tasks facing the Palestinian people and their united efforts to achieve them, including:

Confronting the criminal “israeli” aggression and the genocide war waged against our people in the Gaza Strip, West Bank and Al-Quds, with the support, backing and participation of the United States.

Resisting and stopping the attempts to displace our people from their homeland, Palestine, especially in the Gaza Strip or in the West Bank and Al-Quds, and affirming the illegitimacy of settlement and settlement expansion according to the resolutions of the Security Council and the General Assembly of the United Nations.

Working to lift the brutal siege on our people in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank and ensuring the delivery of humanitarian, vital and medical aid without restrictions or conditions.

Forcing the occupation army to withdraw from the Gaza Strip, preventing attempts to consolidate its occupation or control over any part of the Gaza Strip under the pretext of buffer zones and adhering to the unity of all Palestinian lands in accordance with the Basic Law.

Rejecting any attempts to separate the Gaza Strip from the West Bank, including Al-Quds, as part of efforts to deprive the Palestinian people of their right to self-determination and to establish their free, independent and fully sovereign state on all occupied Palestinian lands with Al-Quds as its capital, in accordance with international resolutions.

Supporting and backing the heroic steadfastness of our struggling people and their resistance in Palestine and their keenness to support our people in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, especially in Al-Quds, and their brave resistance to overcome the wounds and destruction caused by the criminal aggression, to rebuild what the occupation has destroyed and to support the families of martyrs and the injured and those who have lost their homes, properties and livelihoods.

Confronting the occupation’s conspiracies and its continuous violations against the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, its attacks on freedom of worship during the holy month of Ramadan, preventing worshippers from reaching it, and insisting on resisting any harm to Al-Aqsa Mosque, the city of Al-Quds and its Islamic and Christian sanctities.

Fully supporting the valiant male and female prisoners in the jails who are subjected to various forms of torture and oppression and the determination to prioritize every possible effort to liberate them from the occupation’s captivity.

Emphasizing the protection of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) and its vital role in caring for Palestinian refugees until their return and the implementation of United Nations Resolution 194.