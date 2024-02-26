Philadelphia: High school students walk out for Palestine

Philadelphia

Over 150 youth from Philadelphia high schools walked out of classes on Feb. 23 to demonstrate for Palestine. Marching from a number of different high schools, they converged on City Hall where several students spoke out or recited poems reflecting the horror and anger at the genocide the U.S. and Israel are inflicting on the youth of Palestine. One student expressed her fear and anxiety over the whereabouts of her Palestinian friend who lives in Gaza but hasn’t responded to her calls since November.

The 15-to-17-year-old students marched around the City Hall circle with their signs, energetic chants, banners and signs, one of which asked, “Do you condemn the murder of children or is it complicated when it’s Middle Eastern children?”