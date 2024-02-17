Flight attendants say: ‘If we don’t get it, shut it down!’

Cleveland — The Association of Flight Attendants called a “Worldwide Flight Attendants Day of Action” Feb. 13, mobilizing over 30 picket lines across the continental United States as well as Alaska, Hawai’i and Guam. In Cleveland, union pilots, autoworkers, hotel workers, transit workers and teachers joined the AFA actions. Call and response chants included: “What do we want? Contract! When do we want it? Now! If we don’t get it, shut it down!”

The union accuses airline bosses of stalling negotiations. Contracts expired months ago at Alaska, Air Wisconsin, American, Frontier, Omni, Southwest, United and other airlines.

The AFA wrote in its statement announcing the Day of Action: “This moment is not about what uniform we wear. It’s about what unites us, and that unity transcends airlines. Our time on the job must be compensated. We need retirement security. We need flexibility and control of our lives. Legacy sexism that traditionally devalued our jobs must be stamped out and replaced with the true value of our work.

“Like every other worker around the world, we need to go to work to live, not just live to work. We are ready to do whatever it takes to achieve the landmark contracts that reflect the profits our work creates. Together, 100,000 Flight Attendants are pushing our careers forward this year — battling corporate greed.” (afacwa.org)