Houston supports Starbucks workers

Houston — The Texas Star bar was packed with over 100 Houstonians in the evening, April 1, for a successful fundraiser for Starbucks workers. In the Houston area, three stores — Shepherd and Harold, the medical center on Cambridge and Fannin, and Rock Creek in Kingwood — have filed for union recognition with the National Labor Relations Board; all three have won their elections. Shepherd Street was the first store to file, and during the week of their election, Starbucks fired organizer Josh DeLeon, a partner for nine years.

The bands who played for the benefit were Glia, Bug Bites, Mother Ghost, UNDR WRPS and Miss Anita Marie. According to the Democratic Socialists of America which sponsored the event, over $1,000 was raised in cash plus whatever donations that were made online.

Speakers included DSA activist Rob Block; Linda Morales, Texas Gulf Coast Area Labor Federation, AFL-CIO, Organizing Coordinator; fired activist Josh DeLeon; and workers from the Houston stores. Morales said: “The Starbucks workers will always have the support of the 90-plus unions and the 60,000 members in Harris County. Solidarity forever!”