Women activists meeting in Bronx, New York

Although a rainy, windy day forced the cancellation of an outdoor march, 50 activists packed a room in the basement of an apartment building in the Bronx, New York, to hold a three-hour discussion on issues rooted in capitalism and imperialism impacting women of all ages, genders and nationalities. Speakers raised struggles at home and abroad, including attacks on education, health care and the right to abortion; housing; services for children with disabilities; progressive social media; and resistance to U.S. neocolonialism from Puerto Rico to the Philippines.

The meeting was organized by the International Working Women’s Coalition in honor of Women’s History Month.

— Monica Moorehead