Palestinian-led protest against massacres by Israel

Hundreds of people came out in the Bay Ridge community in Brooklyn, New York, Jan. 29, to demonstrate against the genocidal Zionist murders of Palestinian people in Jenin and all of Palestine and to honor these people as martyrs of the Palestinian struggle.

This demonstration was called by Within Our Lifetime (WOL), Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network and several other organizations. Since the beginning of 2023, 32 Palestinians have been killed. During the protest, organizers announced that nine more people had been killed.

When Neerdeen Kiswani, the chairperson of WOL, asked for people to raise their hands if they had family who had been killed or wounded in Palestine, many hands went up. Although the imperialist media always gives constant coverage of the killings of Israelis, they never give voice to the many Palestinian young people who are defending their homes. Many families from the Bay Ridge community came out with young children carrying the Palestinian flag. Displaying this flag in the Occupied Territories has now been legally banned by the fascistic Israeli regime.

There have been actions in many other cities in the U.S., England, France and other countries in solidarity with Palestine, including the one in Bay Ridge.

— Story and photo by Toni Arenstein