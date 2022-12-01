Sanctions: Dec. 10 webinar exposes U.S. economic warfare

Intensifying U.S. sanctions, imposed on a third of humanity, are sending shock waves through the world economy. Sanctions have boomeranged on the U.S. and EU countries through inflation, supply chain shortages and a looming recession — causing hardship at home.

But by far the greatest burden is borne by the 40+ countries sanctioned by the U.S. The U.S. response is to double down with harsher sanctions. What are the implications?

On Sat., Dec. 10, a dynamic panel of speakers will analyze this brutal form of economic warfare on civilian populations, using the just-issued anthology, "Sanctions: A Wrecking Ball in a Global Economy."

Speakers will be Ajamu Baraka of Black Alliance for Peace; Erica Jung of Nodutdol Korean Community Development; Carlos Martinez of the International Manifesto Group; Lee Siu Hin of the China-U.S. Solidarity Network; Judy Bello of the Syria Support Movement and United National Antiwar Coalition; Ann Garrison, reporter for Pacifica Radio and Black Agenda Report; Rick Sterling from Task Force on the Americas; and Sara Flounders of the International Action Center.

As Flounders, an editor of the anthology, told WW: “U.S. sanctions have a devastating effect on countries attempting to improve basic living conditions. This book and the accompanying ebook are a cooperation of many groups and are intended as resources for activists to use in opening a conversation. The compilation is useful in a class or political meeting and is available at a 50% discount on bulk orders to activists.”

The webinar discussion, featuring several authors of the new anthology, will include developments in key regions of the world. Of special note is the fact that Lee Siu Hin of China is in the U.S. for both the webinar and the following book signing events.

"Sanctions: A Wrecking Ball in the Global Economy" can be ordered through iacenter.org/sanctions-book, including bulk orders of 10 or more.

The Dec. 10 webinar will be presented by the SanctionsKill Campaign (sanctionskill.org) and co-sponsors United National Antiwar Coalition, Black Alliance for Peace, Popular Resistance, International Action Center, Task Force on the Americas, Alliance for Global Justice, China/U.S. Solidarity Network, Syria Support Movement, International Manifesto Group, Just Peace Advocates and U.S. Peace Council.

