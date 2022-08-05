‘Reading Workers World saved my life’

Dear Brothers and Sisters,

I am serving a life without parole sentence for defending myself. I lost my last appeal, and it hurt me very much. My spirits were crushed. All I thought about was suicide. Never during these last 10 years of this incarceration have I thought about killing myself.

Reading Workers World newspaper saved my life. Just before swallowing about 150 blood pressure pills, I saw my latest copy of Workers World, and I started to read. I became stronger and stronger. Every article I read was about brothers and sisters “fighting.” So right then I threw those 150 pills in the toilet bowl. I know I have to struggle and fight. I know I must be stronger than what I am now.

Workers World, you brothers and sisters saved my life. Thank you! I don’t know if I’ll ever get out of this prison system, but I do know one thing for sure. I will “fight” and never [give] up.

Thanks for the free subscription; thanks for helping me help myself. God bless everybody at Workers World.

Very Respectfully,

Lawrence Gaines

SCI Benner

Pennsylvania