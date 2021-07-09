Alabama coal miners: Solidarity forever! 

Members of the United Mine Workers (UMWA) Local 2245, in Brookwood, Ala., entered the fourth month of their strike against global coal company Warrior Met July 1. That day they were joined by local activists from federal workers’ union American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), who came to show solidarity at the weekly community rally at Tannehill State Park.

In June, the union reported incidents of vehicular assault on the picket line on three consecutive days. Picketing continues around the clock seven days a week. On June 22, the coal miners came to New York City to picket Warrior Met’s megacapitalist hedge fund investors on Wall Street, denouncing giants like BlackRock for union-busting tactics.

— Report by Minnie Bruce Pratt