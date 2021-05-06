At Pennsylvania governor’s home — Release Russell Maroon Shoatz! Now!

Mt. Wolf, Pa.

Activists converged on Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf’s home in Mount Wolf, Pa., May 2 to demand the medical release of political prisoner Russell Maroon Shoatz and all ill and elderly prisoners. The action began with a “caravan of love” from nearby York to Mt. Wolf, where the sign-bearing vehicles encircled the block three times before participants held an in-person rally along the sidewalk in front of his home.

In addition to the colorful banners and placards, a scroll bearing the names of 145 organizations — including the Prisoners Solidarity Committee of Workers World Party, who had signed a letter demanding Shoatz’ immediate release — was unfurled and laid out on the sidewalk.

The caravan was organized by The Coalition to Free Russell ‘Maroon’ Shoatz Now! Participants came from Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, New York City, New Jersey, Los Angeles and New Orleans. For more information on the political prisoners, see workers.org/2020/12/53426/.