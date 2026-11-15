Reports of class and youth struggles in India

The following two articles were recommended to Workers World by an Indian communist to provide reliable reporting for U.S. activists on some of the developments in the mass struggle of youth in India against the government of Prime Minister Modi. The first is from the newspaper of the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, published Oct. 20, and the second was published in Frontline – The Hindu, on Oct. 24.

Pro-democracy march in Delhi defies brutal police crackdown

Thousands of students, youth, activists and members of civil society took to the streets in Delhi on October 16 carrying the national flag and demanding the defence of democracy and voting rights. The Tiranga March was called by the All India Students’ Association (AISA), the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), the All India Students’ Federation (AISF) and other democratic organisations and voices against attempts to silence protests and the move to denotify Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site.

CPI(ML) Liberation General Secretary Comrade Dipankar joined the march from Mandi House to Connaught Place alongside hundreds of students, youth and activists. As the march began, Delhi police and paramilitary forces launched a crackdown, detaining AISA President Comrade Neha, who was specifically hounded and targeted by the police, along with other protesters. CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke had been detained from outside his place of stay even before the march began.

Despite the police repression and barricades, thousands gathered at Connaught Place and surrounding areas, carrying the Tiranga [the national flag of India] and raising their voices against electoral disenfranchisement. The protesters demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, the scrapping of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, and the restoration of voting rights to deleted voters.

Read more: CPIML-UPDATE

Left at the centre

There is a definite Left imprint in the ongoing protests across cities, which shows an interesting amalgam of new media with old rights-based issues.

By Saba Naqvi

For all the electoral losses India’s communist parties have faced over the last 15 years, the Left sensibility is very much alive in the public imagination, both in India and Europe. Issues concerning ordinary people, students and workers are being raised by Left unions and movements. Indeed, without consciously labelling it as leftist, many young protesters have related to student leaders — their slogans, concerns and worldviews — and made common cause.

This in fact creates a crisis for right-wing regimes everywhere. They always enter the public domain through issues of identity, even as they have a compact with big capital, which gives them a vested interest in ensuring that resources and contracts are allocated in a particular way, while ordinary people are handed cash benefits in lieu of any structural investments in health, education or employment generation. The right wing views all rights-based demands with suspicion while encouraging religious-cultural mobilisations.

Read more: frontline.thehindu.com