Yemen: A bulwark against imperialism in a decisive battle for the Axis of Resistance

Leila Ghanem is an international communist activist who organized the 2009 international Beirut Forum, held in Beirut, Lebanon, whose theme was the convergence of the armed resistance in West Asia (Lebanon, Palestine, Iraq, Yemen), the struggles against predatory Western capitalism and the socialist experiences in Latin America. Translation from French: John Catalinotto and Paddy Colligan.

I. A turbulent struggle between the nobility and the poor throughout history

Throughout its history, Yemen has defeated its invaders. It was nicknamed “Lucky Yemen,” in contrast to the vast Arabian Desert, something which has sparked both envy and a visceral hatred from its Saudi neighbors.

“With its poverty, its ‘imam,’ and its proud, devoted and self-sufficient character, render any attempt to undermine its dignity and sovereignty futile,” one account describes Yemen. [1]

“These characteristics are reinforced by the geography of its territory and the difficulty of taking its cities by assault, particularly its citadel-like capital, Sana’a, whose inhabitants suffer from a shortage of oxygen — which, incidentally, explains the local architecture, which is original and unique in the world.”

The territory is characterized by a particularly harsh, almost inaccessible landscape with imposing rocky mountains, which are like fortifications, and deep valleys. It is said that this has had an impact on the temperament of the inhabitants of these highlands, increasing their capacity to resist. “The ingenuity of the Yemeni fighter — often barefoot — combined with his small stature (reminiscent of that of the Viet Cong) makes him agile and skilled at evading the ‘enemy,’ able to huddle down for long periods in a hole covered with thorns or in torrential rain, subsisting on just a few dates until the decisive confrontation with the enemy until he sets out in search of a handful of qat [2].”

II. A historic boomerang

The current war between Yemenis and Saudis is a century-old war dating back to the creation of the “Kingdom of Saudi Arabia” between World War I and World War II. This followed the defeat of the Ottoman Empire and the fragmentation of the Arab region into a mosaic of states, with a Jewish colonial state in their center committed to maintaining that fragmentation.

Britain had promised the Sharif of Mecca that it would grant him an “independent” kingdom if he revolted against the Ottomans, which led, among other things, to the occupation of Palestine and the creation of an “Emirate” on the Arabian Peninsula, as well as in countries under Anglo-French mandate in the Arab Levant.

But U.S. imperialism, which inherited the British Empire in the wake of World War II, chose Saudi Arabia as its stalking horse in the security agreement signed by U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt and Saudi King Abdulaziz Ibn Saud [Pact of Quincy, signed in February 1945] in exchange for oil.

For 800 years, Yemen had never been conquered by any empire (neither Ottoman nor British). It was only after the birth of Saudi Arabia that attempts to subjugate it began in earnest on the part of the so-called “Saudi Kingdom,” which sought to break out of the desert to gain access to the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandeb by attempting to swallow up Northern Yemen, the Sultanate of Oman and the rest of the emirates of the Arabian Peninsula — but to no avail.

Unable to conquer Yemen militarily, the Wahhabi Kingdom — determined to treat Yemen as its backyard — sought to extend its influence by strengthening tribal kinship ties between the tribes of northern Yemen and those of southern Saudi Arabia. Capitalizing on its oil wealth, it began providing Yemenis with “fraternal aid” (sic) while Yemen provided a source of cheap labor.

After the annexation of Najran, Jizan, Asir and the “Empty Quarter” [named for the extreme dryness of the southern part of the Arabian peninsula] of the Arabian Desert, the Kingdom called for arbitration to demarcate the borders. Thus the 1934 Taif Agreement was sealed, which was recognized by North Yemen only in 2000, when Ali Abdullah Saleh approved it in exchange for Saudi Arabia’s agreement to recognize his authority over South Yemen.

The type of paternalistic relationship that Saudi Arabia imposed on North Yemen was intended to block any political change and any potential influence at the time of the rise of the anti-colonial liberation movement in the 1950s, which shook the Third World. Thus, when Nasser of Egypt attempted to support the Yemeni republicans against the monarchists, Saudi Arabia — backed by British and American intelligence agencies — intervened and assassinated, one after the other, two Yemeni republican presidents, Ahmed al-Ghashmi and Ibrahim al-Hamdi, who had sought to free themselves from Saudi control. Ali Abdullah Saleh was installed as president, and his relative was the leader of the Islah Party — protected by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia — Abdallah al-Ahmar.

In addition to political control, Saudi Arabia sought to disrupt oil and gas extraction in Yemen by pressuring British, French, Italian and Russian exploration companies to keep Yemen dependent on them. In exchange, it planned to build, in partnership with Western companies, a Saudi oil pipeline 1,800 km long, extending along the Yemeni coast toward the Arabian Sea and the Indian Ocean, which required a firm grip on the Yemeni Hadramaut region.

In the 1970s, King Faisal, alarmed by the seizure of power in the south by Marxists, adopted a low-profile approach and attempted to reassure the Yemenis in a famous speech, saying:

“We pledge before God and before you not to interfere in your choices and to let our brothers decide their own fate; and if we break our promises, you have the right to judge us as criminals.”

The accession in 2015 of the current king, Mohammed bin Salman, was marked by the outbreak of animosity and open war on all fronts. A blockade of Yemen was imposed with the support of the “international community” (or to be precise, of the imperial West and its pawns).

Bin Salman, intoxicated by the euphoria of his internal coup, sought to elevate his kingdom’s standing within the “international community” by offering to serve as one of imperialism’s pillars in its project to place the Middle East under Western-Zionist control. At the time, this project did not employ bellicose rhetoric such as “to drag Yemen, Iran or Lebanon back to the Middle Ages”; instead, it espoused a liberal narrative: “openness, security, stability and prosperity…” (sic)

Indeed, “the 2020–2030 Development Plan,” proposed by Bin Salman, aligned itself with the U.S. Middle East strategy, which declared as its ideological and political objective “the fight against authoritarian regimes in Iran, Syria and Iraq … referred to as “the Axis of Evil,” because it eludes the grip of the American-Zionist diktat.

His former foreign minister, Abdullah al-Jubeir, unequivocally spoke of “the need to eliminate those who are hostile to regional stability in times of peace with Israel, the United States and the countries of the European Union.”

The gulf monarchies and Israel: a single struggle

Although Saudi Arabia has not yet normalized its ties with the Zionist state, this did not prevent it from participating in Manama, in mid-June 2024, in a joint meeting between the Israeli Chief of Staff, Herzi Halevi, and his counterparts from five Arab countries (Egypt, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain). This secret meeting held under the auspices of the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), aimed to coordinate the defense of these countries against ballistic missile attacks from the countries of the “Axis of Resistance” (Iran, Yemen, Iraq, Lebanon, Gaza).

III. Northern Yemen and the rise of Ansarallah: a new historical era

The Houthi insurgency in Yemen, which began in 2004 in northwestern Yemen, was a class-based uprising protesting the marginalization of their region and the alignment of the Sana’a leadership with Saudi and U.S. policies. In fact, the Houthis — austere, Shi’ite mountain dwellers — had long suffered persecution at the hands of Sunni Salafists allied with the Saudis.

Known as fierce fighters, the Houthis succeeded, beginning in 2014, in seizing a large part of the country and establishing their power in the capital, Sana’a. As soon as they took power, Ansarallah [official name of the leading group in Yemen, also called the Houthis] and the northern parties rejected Saudi proposals to divide Yemen and place it under their control.

In this context, the events of September 2014 represent a decisive turning point in the political history of Yemen, ushering in a new phase in the struggle over national decision-making and bringing to the forefront the issues of sovereignty, independence and the limits of foreign influence within the Yemeni state.

Saudi Arabia, which in 2013 finally overthrew its ally, President Ali Abd Saleh — who had become highly independent — and installed his deputy, Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi, in his place — presenting him as more in line with the liberal wave of the “Arab Spring” — and hastened to form a coalition of 17 countries to delegitimize the Houthis and launch a war against Sana’a. Washington wasted no time in placing the Houthis on its list of terrorist organizations.

The attack was devastating; the bombings targeted civilian sites: local markets, hospitals, community centers, shelters, etc. One might conclude that the Saudis and Emiratis — these monarchies that serve as pawns of imperialism — have used the same methods against the Yemeni people employed that the Israelis have used against the Palestinian people: eliminating defenseless civilians to sow terror and systematically destroy the country’s infrastructure in order to undermine the foundations of all social and cultural life.

The Saudi objective is to force Yemen to submit to the petro-monarchical order under the leadership of Western imperialism. This objective remains unchanged: For the petrodollar emirs, Sana’a must break its alliance with the Axis of Resistance.

The United Arab Emirates, for their part, driven by their Israeli ally, entered the war in South Yemen, not without competition from Saudi Arabia. They formed their own militia, “The Giants,” by recruiting Salafist groups hostile to the pro-Saudi Islah Party. Their attacks targeted the coastline, ports and islands, some of which have become Israeli military bases.

In 2015, Ansarallah succeeded in repelling the Saudi-Emirati offensive and was able to expand its influence by taking control of approximately 40% of Yemen’s vital territory, where 70% of the Yemeni population lives. Ideologically, Abdel-Malak al-Houthi (Yemen’s Nasrallah) has succeeded in dismantling the Saudi narrative — endorsed by the international community and the United Nations — regarding the nature of the war in Yemen.

These actors — including the majority of Arab governments — view Ansarallah as a force affiliated with Iran, acting according to its directives and thus serving foreign interests rather than the interests of its own people or Yemen’s independence.

It is undeniable that the objective of the coalition of oil-rich monarchies is not merely to damage the reputation of the Ansarallah movement but to claim that there is no Yemeni issue and that the Houthis are pursuing an agenda belonging to Iran and its offshoots, such as Hezbollah and other members of the “Axis of Resistance.”

Ansarallah immediately denounced Riyadh’s allegations and accused Saudi Arabia of age-old hegemonic ambitions against Yemen, relying on the support of Britain, European colonial powers and the U.S. Empire to protect Saudi geopolitical interests in the region.

Sana’a does not deny its strategic and ideological choices or its affiliation with a regional axis — the Axis of Resistance — which stands against an international imperial axis that also has countless arms and proxies, such as Arab puppet governments, institutions and organizations … all serving the interests of the predatory enemies of the peoples and of Israeli genocidal colonialism.

In this confrontation, Sana’a has won the sympathy and support of Yemenis of all tribal and political affiliations against Saudi Arabia, Israel and Western countries. Ansarallah gained additional Arab popular support during its military intervention in support of Gaza and its success in disrupting 85% of operations at the Israeli port of Eilat and preventing military reinforcements from reaching the Zionists.

According to John Klein (of Middle East Eye), “It [Ansarallah] demonstrated its combat capabilities by destroying approximately 36 ships bound for Israel and taking control of the large Hanish Island in the Red Sea, which is closely linked to British intelligence services.” Klein even asserts that “after obtaining information from Russian intelligence services, Sana’a struck a U.S. aircraft carrier.”

Ansarallah gained moral momentum and combat experience during its confrontation with U.S. forces. In fact, Trump, who launched a direct war against Yemen to defend Israel, was forced, after 53 days of fighting, to request a ceasefire agreement with Sana’a — an agreement that, moreover, remains in effect.

Over time, Ansarallah’s forces have developed their combat, intelligence and weapons manufacturing capabilities. They have established multi-tiered security and intelligence units, enabling them to cover most of Yemeni territory, including areas under the control of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

According to a report by the “American Armaments Organization” published by the Wall Street Journal on October 13, 2026, the Yemenis have gained extensive experience in modifying basic equipment imported from China to manufacture missiles, drones and military equipment. As for troop reinforcements, the number of trained fighters rose from 220,000 to 350,000 in nine months between 2025 and 2026.

In this context, the United States reiterates its accusations that China and its companies are supplying Ansarallah with “dual-use” technologies and materials — that is, technologies generally intended for civilian and commercial uses but that can be modified by armed forces to help strengthen military capabilities, particularly for targeting enemy ships in the Arabian Sea or the Red Sea.

According to a statement from the company Anthropic, in an intelligence report on the misuse of artificial intelligence (AI) tools, the company indicated that it had identified a weapons development cell in northern Yemen that was using its Claude model to work on three weapons programs, namely:

– A multistage ballistic missile with a range of over 2,000 km.

– Multi-type missiles, referred to as R2000, including a version equipped with a hypersonic glider concept.

– A guided missile has already undergone a field test in Yemen.

Saudi Arabia felt shaken by these significant changes, particularly the U.S. ceasefire agreement, which Bin Salman considered a violation of the “old U.S. protection agreement with the kingdom, sealed between Abdulaziz and Roosevelt.” Worse still, the agreement with Yemen comes after the evacuation of the U.S. base in Saudi Arabia, following its bombing by Iran during the U.S. war against Iran.

In order to protect its oil pipelines and facilities, Riyadh hastened to conclude defense agreements with France and Great Britain to purchase weapons and to send reinforcements in the form of experts and military equipment to the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) based in Saudi Arabia. Riyadh still hopes to expand Operation Aspides, launched by the European Union in 2022 to protect Bab al-Mandeb and the Red Sea, in order to wage war in the Strait of Hormuz and “restore stability in this region,” as it claims.

While betting on European Union countries, Bin Salman is now counting on the intervention of the “Mecca Agreement” countries (Turkey and Pakistan) in the war and is succeeding in intensifying pressure on Egypt, which has agreed to cooperate.

None of these countries, which are themselves mired in intractable internal crises, seems capable of sending combat forces to Yemen, as they attempted to do in 2025 before being forced to withdraw.



IV. Yemeni fighters and lessons from Iran

One of the spokespersons for Ansarallah, Abdallah Jenid, recently explained in an interview with Al-Mayadeen TV that his country’s leaders have learned some major lessons from the Iranian strategy in the face of the criminal war being waged against them by the United States:

The use of the element of time and a war of attrition, without wasting all their weapons; “We are on our own turf. Those who attack us must pay the price.”

Using geography as a weapon of war: the Strait of Hormuz in Iran, the Bab al-Mandeb Strait in Yemen. The fact that the battle has shifted from Sana’a to the Red Sea allows Yemen to move beyond the confines of a local war to a global conflict that influences the dynamics on the international arena.

Confronting the enemy’s air and technological superiority through a new, almost doctrinal concept that consists of viewing “attack as the primary means of defense.” The word “defense” is largely absent from their vocabulary.

However, sharing experiences with allies in the Axis of Resistance has introduced the term “passive defense” into their military lexicon, as it is one of the elements of military resilience in the face of the enemy’s superiority in reconnaissance and airstrikes.

Like the Iranians, the Yemenis continue to take advantage of the blockade to gain sovereignty in food security as well as by developing their arms industry.



V. A new strategy



Hardened by the harsh experience of war, Sana’a has just announced that it “will this time wage its battle until the last lackey of the U.S.-Saudi forces has left, no matter the cost.” According to its leader Abdelmalek el-Houthi, “We will no longer accept dithering with the enemy; there can be no more temporary ceasefire agreements or partial fixes,” and added that, “The fighters in Gaza and South Lebanon have paved the way.”

The Saudi war against Yemen has killed more than 350,000 people on the battlefield and led to the deaths of more than one million Yemenis, victims of the criminal international blockade. The majority of these victims died from epidemics — especially cholera — and from a lack of healthcare, medicine, drinking water and food. …

Today, Yemen would no longer accept any solution short of ending Saudi domination over any part of the country.

Thus, Sana’a responded to Saudi Arabia’s attack on a plane returning from the Iranian leader’s funeral by confronting the Saudi blockade with an all-out escalation. This included firing missiles at a Saudi airport, tightening the naval blockade and advancing on the ground against Abed Rabou’s forces [3].

In less than 24 hours, the command center for operations on Yemen’s west coast decided to cross the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, successfully seizing control of more than 8,000 square kilometers and reinforcing the siege of the Taiz province.



VI. The Houthis’ internal strategy: avoiding civil war

Sana’a has no plans to occupy the city of Taiz (a stronghold of the Muslim Brotherhood supported by Saudi Arabia). This is in order to avoid an internal civil war in a highly sensitive region with a population of over 6 million people, including 300,000 displaced persons. Even though controlling Taiz would secure control over Yemen, it would come at a high cost to Yemeni fighters.

The Houthi fighters’ strategy calls for expanding their control over the highlands and establishing a secure route around Taiz and Bab al-Mandeb to reach Aden, the capital of the government-in-exile, with the aim of cutting off Saudi mobilizations and military support bases along the seas and coasts, thereby shifting the balance of power against the enemy.

VII. Yemen, Iran, the Axis of Resistance: A single struggle

Was the martyred leader Hassan Nasrallah the linchpin of the Axis of Resistance, as Netanyahu claims based on his intelligence services? Or was there a collective leadership that coordinated the links between the various components of the Axis? It is undeniable that Qassem Soleimani masterfully led this Axis project, but according to Tabtabai — to whom Nasrallah entrusted the Yemeni dossier — the fighters on the ground in Gaza, Iraq and Yemen were inclined to follow Nasrallah’s directives for two reasons:

First, Nasrallah was a man of action (who built a powerful resistance based on a stable army, which became a model that could be replicated in more than one place; furthermore, he won two battles against Israel — those of 2000 and 2006). The second reason was that Sayed [4] had a clear vision regarding the relationship between the various components, each of which should preserve its internal independence.

Despite the assassination of all the leaders of the Axis of Resistance — with the exception of the courageous Abdelmalek El-houthi — the Axis of Resistance survived the ordeal but by strictly limiting its interactions.

Here is the list of martyred leaders of the Axis of Resistance:

– Qassem Soleimani, an Iranian general, was assassinated on June 3, 2020, at Baghdad International Airport by an MQ-9 Reaper drone.

– Iraqi General Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, head of the Popular Mobilization Forces, was assassinated alongside Soleimani.

– Saleh Al-Arouri, head of Hamas’s political bureau in the West Bank, assassinated in Beirut’s southern suburbs on January 2, 2024.

– Hassan Nasrallah, the historic leader of the Lebanese Resistance, assassinated on September 27, 2024.

– Haytham Ali Tabtabai, Chief of Staff of Hezbollah, assassinated on November 23, 2025, in the southern suburbs of Beirut; he was in charge of relations between Yemen and the Axis of Resistance.

The Yemeni case within the Axis

Martyred Commander Haitham al-Tabtabai was responsible for managing relations with Ansarallah for many years. He traveled to Yemen numerous times and was present on the battlefield, engaging in lengthy discussions with local political, military and security leaders and becoming familiar with the real needs of a persevering and hardworking force with its own unique characteristics. His assassination deeply affected Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, who paid tribute to him: “Tabtabai played a role that the Yemeni people will honor until the Day of Judgment.”

VIII. The lesson of the naval battle against the United States

In the naval battle against the United States, the Yemeni challenge was not to field a conventional naval force capable of countering the U.S. fleet but to build an intelligence and operational system that would allow Sana’a, on the one hand, to track the enemy’s movements and, on the other hand, to conceal its own capabilities, change positions and maintain the element of surprise. This made the Red Sea difficult for the U.S. Navy to function in, especially since ships and aircraft carriers had to operate in an environment of constant threat. U.S. officers have repeatedly stated that they had to work tirelessly, because Ansarallah never ceased to carry out counter-operations.

The importance of Yemeni intelligence in this context lies in the fact that it was not separate from military operations; information is rapidly transformed into decisions. On the other hand, efforts to conceal operations have created a disadvantage for the U.S., which can no longer obtain an accurate and up-to-date picture of Ansarallah’s locations and capabilities, leading to a decline in the capacity and effectiveness of U.S. technological superiority.

The disinformation reaching the American side, along with the failure to target Yemeni leaders and objectives, were among the reasons for the reassessment of U.S. strategy. U.S. forces are no longer facing a fixed target that can be destroyed and then declared the end of the mission but rather a system capable of disappearing, reappearing, changing its methods of operation and wearing down the adversary over a long period of time.

IX. Conclusion

The war in Yemen is in a transitional phase, the course of which depends on the outcome of the U.S. war against Iran and the region.

A major challenge facing the U.S. Navy today is the two battles in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandeb waged by the Houthis, which constitute the major challenge to the U.S. Navy in that they call into question the primacy of the U.S. Navy in this strategic area through which two-thirds of Israel’s strategic supplies pass.

In accordance with the “maritime ring theory,” the United States aimed, in fact, to contain China and Russia, already perceived as the United States’ two major competitors in the 21st century.

Today in Iran, an imminent joint U.S.-Israeli attack is expected, with the stated objective of destroying the country, massacring its people and overthrowing its regime. But Iran and its people, along with Yemen and all the forces of the Axis of Resistance, will fight to the end, once again under the liberators’ slogan: “Patria o muerte.”

In these difficult times, let us return to the precepts of Ho Chi Minh, the great leader of the Vietnamese, who said, “Victory in war does not depend solely on raw technical and military power but on the people’s total commitment to defending their country.” The moral superiority of the fighters and their conviction in the justice of their cause will ultimately triumph over the forces of reaction.

NOTES

[1] “Journeys Through Yemen” by Ahmad Saleh Radi, published in the newspaper Ashahed on April 13, 2020.

[2] According to Anwar Jeneid’s account of the lives of Houthi fighters, published in the Al-Hakika (The Truth) gazette. Qat is an herb used as a stimulant; it has a cultural impact in Yemen.

[3] The puppet president in exile in Riyadh.

[4] Sayed was Hassan Nasrallah’s popular nickname.