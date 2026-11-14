Houston Arms Embargo group protests war profiteers’ conference

Houston

The Houston Arms Embargo Campaign (HAE) held a week of actions in early November to protest the Houston International Maritime Conference (HIMC). Hosted by the Port Authority, the conference was designed for business owners to discuss how to maximize the profits gained through commerce through the port. This includes profits gained through the transport of parts that would be assembled into weapons of war bound for the so-called State of Israel.

Consequently, some Houston residents felt that it was imperative to prevent the conference from being simply “business as usual.”

On Monday, Nov. 2, the first day of the conference, a large crowd marched from City Hall to the Hilton Americas Hotel, the conference site. This was followed by two protests outside the hotel on Nov. 3 and 4. On the evening of Nov. 4, HAE campaign members held a People’s Panel at Emerson Unitarian Universalist Church.

These events were very well received by the surrounding community. Fortuitously, AFROTECH, the world’s largest Black tech conference, was held at the same time and place as HIMC. Many of that conference’s attendees accepted flyers the protesters distributed. The flyers informed readers about the embargo campaign and how Houstonians can contribute by signing the HAE petition. Some participants smiled, waved or gave the power fist to show their support.

The Houston Arms Embargo Campaign, led by the Palestinian Youth Movement (PYM) and Palestine Solidarity Texas, was endorsed by dozens of local organizations, including Workers World Party in Houston, as well as by various artists and faith leaders. The campaign is part of a broader initiative by PYM to form a People’s Embargo for Palestine, spanning five locations in the U.S. and more in other countries.