Iran condemns airstrikes on Yemen, calls for end to attacks and blockade

The Tehran-based Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) published the following article on Nov. 8, 2026 concerning Saudi Arabian bombing of Yemen.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned airstrikes targeting civilian infrastructure and residential areas in Yemen, calling for an immediate halt to military attacks and the lifting of the blockade on the country.

In a statement on Sunday [Nov. 8], the foreign ministry reiterated Iran’s opposition to violations of Yemen’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity, saying continued military aggression and the economic and air blockade were contrary to international law and Islamic teachings.

The statement specifically condemned airstrikes on a public market in Yemen’s Taiz province on Friday [Nov. 6] which killed 33 people, including 13 children, and wounded dozens more.

​It also condemned airstrikes on a village east of Sana’a Province, which killed 33 people, including several women and children.

​The ministry further denounced the targeting of members of Yemen’s al-Masirah television network while they were carrying out journalistic activities.

​It said the attacks violated Article 2(4) of the United Nations Charter and fundamental principles of international humanitarian law, describing them as war crimes.

​The ministry called for an immediate end to the conflict between Saudi Arabia and Yemen through dialogue based on the roadmap agreed upon by the two sides.

​It said achieving a settlement required an immediate cessation of military attacks, a complete end to the blockade and respect for the Yemeni people’s right to self-determination.