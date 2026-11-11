Michigan Senate election – a vote against AIPAC, billionaires

Election Day 2026 was a day of firsts: the first Black woman governor of Georgia, the first Latina governor of Texas, the first Indigenous governor of New Mexico, the first Black governor of Florida, the first out gay male senator from New Hampshire and more.

And Michigan voters elected Abdul El-Sayed, the first Muslim U.S. Senator. This was a massive defeat for the right wing and pro-Zionist groups, which made crass, bigoted appeals to Islamophobia and anti-Arab racism. The notorious American Israel Political Affairs Committee (AIPAC) alone spent $32 million on El-Sayed’s opponent, House Representative Haley Stevens, in the Democratic Party primary election and at least another $9 million slandering El-Sayed while supporting Republican candidate Mike Rogers in the general election. (Middle East Monitor, Nov. 4)

El-Sayed’s campaign spent a grand total of under $31 million, most of it from small individual donors and progressive unions and groups, among the most prominent being the United Auto Workers. The Michigan senate race was one of the most expensive midterm elections in U.S. history, with El-Sayed being outspent 9 to 1 by his opponents. (bridgemi.com, Oct. 16)

Stevens is so extreme in her support for Zionist apartheid that she came out for Rogers just days before the election, even though she had earlier called him a “nightmare.” Her turnaround didn’t seem to sway many voters.

The senator-elect is the son of Egyptian immigrants and is among a number of pro-Palestine candidates elected for the first time or reelected. El-Sayed’s victory follows the 2024 effort of voters, starting in Michigan, to vote for “uncommitted” or “unaffiliated” in Democratic state presidential primaries to protest President Joe Biden’s and Vice President Kamala Harris’s support for Israel. There were enough voters for uncommitted in Michigan to send delegates to the Democratic Party convention.

There are about 400,000 people of Arab descent in the three counties that make up Metro Detroit, including about 109,000 in Dearborn, where they comprise the majority of residents. El-Sayed lives in nearby Ann Arbor.

This vote demonstrates that the genocide in Palestine is an issue voters care about, along with El-Sayed’s main campaign slogan: “Money out of politics, money in your pockets, Medicare for all.”

This win in the elections demonstrates a clear rejection of Islamophobia and racism.

Anti-imperialists should not, however, think that the election of “progressive” Democrats is enough to bring about real change, either in foreign or domestic policy. El-Sayed himself has made it clear that he is not any kind of socialist, stating, “I’m a capitalist.” (CBS News, Nov. 1)

Control of the state remains in the hands of the capitalist class, which includes the candidates elected who claim to reject the politics of the pro-fascist, ultraright, Trump wing of the ruling class.

The results of the Nov. 3 election represent a progressive shift in mass consciousness. But the working-class movement will have to organize class struggle to win even basic demands, such as Medicare for All or reversing the devastating cuts in food assistance.