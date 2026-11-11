Philly Peoplehood Parade shines light on community struggles

The 26th annual Peoplehood Parade and Pageant included hundreds of participants from dozens of neighborhood organizations in a spirited march from the Paul Robeson House to Clark Park in West Philadelphia on Nov. 7.

Featuring music, signs, puppets, banners and songs to promote their messages, marchers brought a broad range of issues to the people standing on porches or sidewalks during the 1.25 mile-long parade and ending pageant.

Mobilization4Mumia, Philly Healthcare Workers for Palestine, Philly ICE Out, Korea Peace Coalition Philadelphia, Transit for All PA, Boycott CookNSolo, Philadelphia Community Bail Fund, Philly Bike Action, Philly Childcare Collective and Workers World Party were some of the dozens of organizations who participated. The annual event is organized by Spiral Q.

Report and photos by Joe Piette