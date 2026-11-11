Michigan grad students fight back

The Graduate Employees Organization (GEO) at the University of Michigan (UM) faces an attack from authorities because of the GEO’s support for Palestine and campus protests against Zionist genocide in Gaza. The GEO is affiliated with the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) and represents 4,500 graduate student instructors and graduate student research assistants at UM.

This union of student workers is fighting more than one battle simultaneously. In August the FBI attempted to serve a subpoena against GEO, requesting all meeting minutes, membership lists, financial transactions, officer names and more. At the same time GEO has been in contract negotiations with UM for the past year and is up against a university administration that has only offered a small raise that, after inflation, amounts to a pay cut.

The subpoena to appear before a grand jury, issued by the U.S. District Court, is tied to GEO’s support for Palestine. It was signed the same day that unfounded felony charges of embezzlement were dropped against GEO President Hiab Teshome. The AFT national union was served with a similar subpoena.

The prosecutor is the same as the one prosecuting the Michigan 12, originally the Michigan 8. All 12 are former UM students or community members who face decades in prison for Palestine solidarity; eight were arrested in June and four more in October. The 12 are charged with “conspiracy to transmit a threat across state lines.”

Michigan is one of a handful of states where state university regents are chosen by the electorate. On Nov. 3 voters elected the first Arab Muslim UM Regent, attorney Amir Makled. As an attorney he defended one of the Encampment 11. The charges against the 11, who are UM students who were involved in the Palestine Solidarity Encampment on campus, were later dropped. While his election is seen as positive, Makled will be a pro-Palestine minority of one on an eight-member Board of Regents dominated by pro-Zionist Democrats.

GEO accuses the UM administration, the UM Police Department, UM Office of Student Life and the federal government of colluding to both squelch Palestine solidarity and attack the union in the midst of a contract struggle.

Union leaders stated at a Nov. 5 Zoom solidarity meeting that its contract program includes “protections for international workers, transparency of the endowment and divestment, protections for trans workers, protections for researchers, anti-retaliation demands, and MORE!” That meeting was attended by over 50 labor and political activists who shared concrete plans to build support for GEO.

GEO stated on the call, “We are actively preparing for a strike and are anticipating intense repression.”