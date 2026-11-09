Behind the unprecedented election wins in Georgia

Atlanta

In a history-making midterm election, eight Black women running for the eight state-wide offices in Georgia won on Nov. 3. Their names and state office positions are Keisha Lance Bottoms, Georgia State Governor; Tanya Miller, State Attorney General; Penny Brown Reynolds, Secretary of State; Lydia Powell, State School Superintendent; Keisha Sean Waites, State Insurance Commissioner; Katherine Juhan-Arnold, State Department of Agriculture; Nikki Porcher, State Department of Labor; and Shirley Edwards, Public Service Commission.

Mind you, Georgia was historically part of the South where the economy was dependent on exploiting the labor of enslaved people. State offices have been held by white men, regardless of Democrat or Republican, for decades. While there were 33 Black men elected to the Georgia General Assembly in 1868 during Reconstruction, not one Black person has ever been elected as governor, until now. In fact, Keisha Lance Bottoms is the first Black woman governor in U.S. history.

There are parts of Georgia where the confederate flag is flown alongside interstate highways, and racist terminology can still be heard unashamedly. Known KKK murders have never been prosecuted, despite Georgia being an anchor state during the Civil Rights Movement, an engine behind the 1965 Voting Rights Act.

Black people and other people of color have been elected to local offices in many parts of the state for a number of years. But to win state office, candidates can’t solely rely on voters in Black majority, urban areas. As of 2026, Georgia has an estimated population of over 11.4 million people. The racial composition includes white, over 52%; African American, over 31% and Latine, over 10%.

President #47 won the Georgia vote during his 2024 reelection due to the majority of white voters located in rural counties.

So what happened in 2026?

Probably the most relevant factor was the prevailing revulsion toward the current administration’s policies that has produced economic disasters for most working people’s budgets, with rising prices for just about every necessity from food to medical care, from gas to housing. Couple that with a disastrous, illegal war on Iran, cruel and vicious assaults on immigrant neighbors and co-workers by terrorist Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and astounding wealth being transferred to the already superrich, and you have some of the key ingredients for an electoral tsunami like the “blue wave” on Nov. 3.

Let us be clear, while these eight women are experienced, capable leaders in their fields, that hasn’t been enough in the past when other women were on the ballot.

So would it be correct to say that the trap of bigotry, racism and sexism has been reduced, or is it more accurate to suggest that the class interests of workers, the unemployed, retirees, youth and the houseless prevailed when they rejected the millionaire and billionaire candidates on the ballot?

These eight women are not revolutionaries. Their efforts will undoubtedly be blocked by the entrenched white status quo in fulfilling any electoral promises. Nevertheless, their life experiences and their electoral victories serve as another crack in the dominant culture of capitalist exploitation.

It took hundreds of volunteers to help voters identify with them. It will take thousands to make them live up to their campaign promises. And eventually it will take millions of people united to finally end the rule of the profit hungry billionaire class over the multinational and multigendered working class.

Dianne Mathiowetz is a retired autoworker and member of the UAW. She is a 50 plus year member of Workers World Party. Dianne is a co-host on the WRFG 89.3 FM radio program The Labor Forum that airs every Monday from 4-5 p.m. from Atlanta.

Monica Moorehead contributed to this article.