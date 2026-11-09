French workers, students hold fourth weekend of struggle

The French government and the bourgeois press are crowing because the fourth consecutive weekend of protests on Nov. 7 drew a quarter of a million people, fewer than took part in previous actions.

However, two days earlier on Nov. 5 some 1.6 million protesters had hit the streets of 220 localities in France in a general strike, demanding a sharp increase in workers’ wages, not just an increase in the minimum wage, the SMIC. Other demands included a reduction in the cost of living, an increase in public services and satisfaction of the students’ demands.

It was a student protest in September that sparked this wave of protests over French workers’ grievances. The unions in these protests made it clear that they felt the right to protest was as important as the right to vote.

Macron’s strategy

The government is placing serious limitations on the constitutional right to strike and how and where protest marches are conducted. Police confiscated protective masks and signs they disapproved. One protester carried a sign with the ironic text “This slogan is police-approved.”

The administration of the ever more unpopular President Emmanuel Macron obviously counted on the heavy hands of 70,000 riot cops and gendarmes — national police who are more like soldiers — to enforce repression of the demonstrators. The cops used batons, tear gas, concussion grenades, drones, dogs, horses and water trucks. The gendarmes brought out Armored Personnel Carriers and light tanks.

From time to time, according to scenes on French TV2, a government owned national network, protesters responded with fireworks mortars, and they were almost always able to recover from disruptions by police by reorganizing the marchers.

Parents were reluctant to bring their children to the demonstrations the Nov. 7-8 weekend, because the cops have been extremely violent. But the parents came themselves to march and gave interviews to French TV and the left-of-center newspaper Libération about the brutality of the cops.

Thousands of people were arrested and many were held for lengthy pretrial detention. There were no fatalities, fortunately. As in previous protests this fall, some demonstrators’ limbs and eyes were damaged as a result of police violence.

After it became clear that heavy-handed repression was not stopping the protests, Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu scheduled a “social conference” for Nov. 9 with representatives of business and workers to discuss wages and the cost of living.

Separate meetings with civil servant unions and with representatives of high school students are also planned. There will also be a session with students, parents, teachers and lawmakers dedicated to the overhaul of the college admission platform, which students have harshly criticized.

There is no indication that the popular forces arrayed against the government — students, Yellow Vest militants and the unions, which in France are social movements as well as militant workers representatives — will retreat from their demands unless the government puts some real resources behind their words.

Already some union militants are calling for a multi-day general strike, and student groups will take on the gendarmes and set up blockades to keep their deteriorated schools closed.

All indicators point to a sharper class struggle in France.