Texas governor-elect breaks status quo tradition

Houston

The midterm elections on Nov. 3 saw momentous changes in many states. But the election of Gina Hinojosa for governor was a monumental change for Texas. Hinojosa was a relative unknown in the state before her campaign for governor began to gather steam. She is a Chicana, very oriented toward the working class and in touch with the everyday people who supported her.

Hinojosa defeated the MAGA-backed, pro-death penalty incumbent Governor Greg Abbott, who spent over $100 million for his reelection campaign. She raised $25 million for her campaign. According to Houston Public Media, the richest person in the world, Elon Musk, contributed $5 million to Abbott’s campaign.

This governor-elect has totally flipped the script for what had been the norm for many decades.

The last woman governor and last Democratic Texas governor was Ann Richards, who served from 1991 to 1995, over 30 years ago. And Texas has never had a Latine governor until now.

In her emotional acceptance speech, Hinojosa, stated, “I am a daughter of the Rio Grande Valley [RGV], where the people embody the work ethic and values of our state, where no one would have imagined that one day a little girl from the RGV would stand before you here as the next governor of the greatest state, Texas.”

Growing up in the Valley, Hinojosa said that she learned an important early lesson from her grandmother: to know your worth and to fight for it.

In an interview with The New Yorker, Hinojosa explained why Latine people are angry today, stating: “We are a deeply patriotic people, and we have racial profiling happening in Texas. We had two young men on their way to enlist in the marines in South Texas, where I’m from, be pulled over and beaten by ICE. We’ve had Latinos who are undocumented killed by ICE in Texas. We had an American [killed] – the first ICE killing under Trump in this term happened in South Texas. So there is anger; there is fear.

“Many of us come from mixed-status families. My own mother was born in Mexico. My grandmother never became a citizen, and so these ICE raids are literally hitting home. And most people in Texas don’t believe we should be treating people like this — they have been in our communities, are part of our communities and have been for twenty-plus years. They are law-abiding, hardworking members of our communities.” (October 21)

What does it mean to be from the RGV? It is the poorest area of the state, located on the Mexican border in far southwest Texas. The area is 92% Latine.

According to Congressperson Vicente Gonzalez: “In the Rio Grande Valley, with 1.3 million approximate people, we have about 200 [thousand] to 250 thousand immigrants.” (ValleyCentral.com, September 2020) That was six years ago. Today, according to the Rio Grande Valley Business Journal, over 10,000 people were deported from the RGV between October 2022 and March 2026 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Hinojosa’s acceptance speech said it all: “This state was built by people with calloused hands and tired feet. By teachers and nurses. By oilfield workers and truck drivers. By parents who sacrificed so their children could have a better life. Those are the people who ought to come first in the state they built. They have labored and maintained an American dream through a long, hard night. My friends, it is morning now.”