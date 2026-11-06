Dolores Huerta, a tribute

Dolores Huerta, a leading union organizer for the United Farm Workers and a powerful activist for women’s and workers’ rights, died at age 96 on Oct. 28, 2026. Huerta influenced legislation for the rights of migrants and the poor, creating the term, “¡Si, se puede!” (“Yes, we can!”) She radically changed the thinking of many people in the United States, leaving behind 11 children and a world she helped to change for the better.

Here is an anecdote that is an example of the effect she had. David Bacon stated: “When I came back from a solidarity work brigade in Cuba in the 1970s, I landed in New York City with no place to sleep. I called Lori Huerta, a friend from California and daughter of Dolores Huerta (1930–2026), cofounder of the United Farm Workers (UFW).

“Not only did I get space on the floor of the NYC grape boycott headquarters, but Dolores and her partner, Richard, César Chávez’s brother, took us out to eat. Over pizza I enthused about the island. I had stars in my eyes for both Cuba and Dolores and still do. I went to work for the UFW as an organizer a few months later.” (Jacobin, Oct. 31, 2026)

Of note is that Dolores Huerta was one of the main supporters of the Delano grape boycott that helped propel Filipino and Mexican farmworkers to unite into the United Farm Workers in the 1960s.

She believed in change and made it happen. And she passed that belief on to others who will continue to make it happen.