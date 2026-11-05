Mississippi’s reactionary renaissance

On October 26, the Tate County Attorney General’s office in Mississippi announced it would bring no charges against Hunter Foster, the police officer who killed 1-year-old Kohen Wiley on June 14. Kohen’s mother, Vellesiya Wiley, had been accused of stealing diapers from Walmart. Walmart managers called the police, who followed her and fired into her car, knowing a child was in the front seat in his mother’s arms.

Foster and other officers at the scene opened fire anyway, killing Kohen. Attorney General Lynn Fitch’s office then declared the shooting justified, stating that it “found the use of force was justified” under Mississippi Code section 45-1-6. Yet even in Mississippi, shoplifting is a misdemeanor not subject to a death sentence.

This decision has been met with major opposition and organizing from Black proletariat. They see it as continuing the long tradition of lynching, with offices like the district attorney’s and the attorney general’s turning away while Black people are killed across the state. The same pattern appears in the death of 18-year-old Nolan Wells, whose killing, like Kohen’s, was quickly swept under the rug by officials.

Mississippi has treated this as its official policy toward Black people for generations. Take the assasination of NAACP field secretary Medgar Evers on June 12, 1963. In its aftermath, the state government did everything it could to block prosecution, because every branch was tied to the racist White Citizens’ Council and the Mississippi State Sovereignty Commission, whose purpose was to maintain racial segregation.

Both organizations spied on and helped target Civil Rights organizers, Evers among them. His killer, Byron De La Beckwith, was a member of the Citizens Council and boasted to fellow members about his marksmanship before the murder. The pattern repeated with the Neshoba County murders of Freedom Summer activists James Chaney, Andrew Goodman and Michael Schwerner in 1964 and again in the 1966 KKK lynching by firebomb of Vernon Dahmer, president of the Forrest County chapter of the NAACP.

In each case, the state knew what was coming, gladly took part and shielded the Citizens Council and Sovereignty Commission as they carried out their repression. Even before these cases, Mississippi’s government had covered up the mass murder of Black people and worked to ensure that no federal consequences followed.

You may be wondering what this has to do with Mississippi today and with Kohen Wiley in particular. The answer is everything. It shows that the spirit of the Citizen Council and the Sovereignty Commission is alive and well. Like other reactionary forces under capitalism, they do not die, but evolve into new stages.

Mississippi officials continue to play their traditional role as protectors of lynchers, as seen in the cases of Kohen Wiley, Nolan Wells, Tre Reed and others. In September 2022, Jayden Burns was killed by a police officer during a traffic stop, and Fitch’s office tried to have the case thrown out until a judge blocked it.

Her office did the same in the case of Ricky Ball, a Black comrade who was chased down and executed by a police officer in 2015. When charges and actions were finally put into motion, Fitch — who took office in 2020 — chose to shut the case down while withholding evidence and key information from Ball’s family.

So what do we do to combat this terrorism and stop the state from killing Black people, including Black children, with impunity? We must keep advancing a revolutionary platform of full support for Black liberation and self-determination here in the belly of the beast.

‘We stand at a crossroads’

That includes those held in the prison-industrial complex for crimes they did not commit or for minor offenses — a system Mississippi proudly takes part in. We stand at a crossroads, and the path forward is to commit ourselves to action in support of our Black comrades and the Black proletariat leading their own liberation and drawing a line in the dirt: The killing of Black people by the state and the ruling class must end.

The only way to end it is to dismantle the capitalist system entirely. It may also mean reaching out and organizing alongside our comrades in Mississippi to launch a second Freedom Summer or similar actions to mobilize people against the killing of a 1-year-old who would have turned two last week if a racist cop had not wasted his life.

We in the revolutionary movement here in the imperial core must now make a decision. Will we allow this to continue, or will we act? If we do nothing, more Black people, more Black children, will be killed in Mississippi, across the South and throughout this country.

We must keep agitating and working alongside Black comrades, follow their lead and listen to their demands. We must educate people about what is really happening and organize them to act alongside Black people. Only then can we dismantle the white supremacist system that has terrorized comrades of color here and around the world.