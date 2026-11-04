Rally to stop the closing of 17 Philly schools

The Philadelphia School District is proposing to close 17 schools starting in the 2027-2028 academic year, a decision that will cause upheaval for multiple communities. Over 100 students, families, teachers, school administrators, unionists and neighbors held a protest rally outside the Philadelphia Board of Education on Oct. 29 to demand that the District rethink its Facilities Plan.

Advocates have raised concerns that the plan will disproportionally affect Black students. In the original plan, 68% of the student population of the schools set to close are Black, compared to 40% for the rest of the schools in the district. (tinyurl.com/4zb7jp7y) Despite the protests and opposition from City Council members and residents, the board passed the plan 6-3.

Photo and caption by Joe Piette