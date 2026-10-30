Hamas condemns Israeli brutality on Hebron, West Bank

The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) issued the following press statement on Oct. 24, 2026. Two heroic resistance fighters, Hamouda al-Ja’aba and Ahmad al-Ja’aba, were martyred at the Farsh al-Hawa military checkpoint in Hebron that resulted in the deaths of two Israeli soldiers.

The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) confirms that the Zionist occupation’s criminal campaign in the West Bank, accompanied by raids, arrests, demolition of homes and forced eviction of civilians from their homes, just as happened in Hebron last night [Oct. 23], constitutes an extension of the criminal aggression perpetrated by the occupation against our people, which will not succeed in breaking the will of our steadfast people or their attachment to their land and rights.

The occupation’s criminal policies, brutality and abuse constitute a dangerous escalation that necessitates a unified national stance and serious international action to halt this aggression and deter the occupation and its leaders, who are competing at the expense of our people’s blood.

We stand with our people and call for the strengthening of all forms of solidarity and support in the face of the occupation’s escalation. Our Palestinian people will remain steadfast, clinging to their land and right to freedom and dignity. The occupation’s campaigns, along with its criminal, colonial-settlers’ escalation against our people, will only bring greater anger and a stronger commitment to the path of resistance.

Islamic Resistance Movement – Hamas

Official website – Hamas Movement

https://t.me/kUoQCMfm8bI1NWE0