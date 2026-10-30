On the picket line

Cannabis dispensary workers unionize

Wellness advisers at Sunnyside Dispensary in Chillicothe, Ohio, voted in September for union representation by United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 1059. The Chillicothe location is the second Sunnyside dispensary to unionize; in 2022 Sunnyside in Cincinnati became the first union cannabis dispensary in Ohio.

The union is seeking a first contract that provides “fair sick leave policies, improved healthcare benefits, better safety protocols and more input into day-to-day operations,” according to the AFL-CIO. (Oct. 2)

“I want to help create a workplace where employees feel respected, supported and valued while building a stronger future for cannabis workers together. At the end of the day, we’re not just coworkers; we’re a team, and I want to make sure our voices are heard,” said Ebony Gatrell, a Sunnyside wellness adviser. (ufcw1059.org, Sept. 11)

This is one of many examples of unions organizing in new industries that don’t have a history of union representation.

New York nurses rally for disciplined union rep

The New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) held an “Emergency Rally and Press Conference” on Oct. 22 in Brooklyn to protest retaliation by New York City Health+Hospitals (H+H) against a NYSNA leader. A nurse practitioner and vice president of the bargaining unit was suspended without pay by Kings County H+H “for advocating for patient safety and discussing documented and long-standing staffing concerns raised by bedside nurses.” (nysna.org, Oct. 22)

Nurses and supporters at the rally demanded H+H reinstate the nurse leader and stop retaliating against nurses who engage in legally protected union activity by advocating for patient safety through safe staffing levels. Speakers at the rally and press conference included NYSNA leaders and members, other labor leaders and members of the New York City Council and the New York State Assembly.

NYSNA Executive Director Pat Kane, RN, said: “I am profoundly disappointed that NYC Health+Hospitals, an institution that saved New York during the COVID-19 pandemic and must be a lifeline again for New Yorkers who are losing access to care because of the federal attacks on healthcare, would decide to target our members for advocating for safe staffing. As frontline experts in patient care, we are always preparing for the next healthcare crisis and advocating for enough staff and resources to deliver quality care to every patient.” (nysna.org, Oct. 22)

Locked-out oil refinery workers

Phillips 66 locked out 400 members of Teamsters Local 877 at its Bayway Refinery in New Jersey on Oct. 19 after contract negotiations stalled. Workers have kept up militant picket lines since the lockout began. Local 877 member David Zaccardi said, “The company refuses to give us a fair and safe contract.” (msn.com, Oct. 21)

The refinery, which processes gasoline and diesel fuel, is the largest of its kind on the East Coast and supplies fuel to planes that fly out of Newark International Airport.

Meanwhile, United Steelworkers (USW) Local 7-1 members remain on the picket line in Whiting, Indiana, almost seven months after British Petroleum locked them out on March 19. As Local 7-1 member Jon explained, “They want to have it both ways. How can you ask everything out of us and then show us such little respect in return?” (inthesetimes.com, Oct. 13)