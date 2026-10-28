Cornell: Who does power punish?

By Hunter Brooke

Hunter Brooke gave this talk, lightly edited, to a meeting of the New York City branch of Workers World Party on Oct. 22, 2026.

Last month an anonymous plaintiff, known as Jane Doe, filed a lawsuit against Cornell University and seven men who drugged and raped her. As I’m sure everyone has seen, Jane Doe’s case caught national attention because of the horrific details of her attack and also because of the culture of misogyny that protected these men from criminal investigation.

The school expelled only two of the rapists, issued multisemester suspensions for two perpetrators and disciplinary probation upon their return and a three-year campus ban for another. The other two were ordered to write “reflection papers.”

They and the suspended men were forbidden to have any contact with Jane Doe.

Jane Doe’s case makes the systemic nature of misogyny impossible to ignore. Not only did seven men drug and rape a young woman but in the moment they shared their intentions with 57 of their fraternity brothers in a Snapchat group — 57 and not one of them intervened. Some even cheered it on, and the students in the group chat faced no consequences for their actions from the school or otherwise.

Unfortunately, sexual assault on campus is not uncommon and is woefully unaddressed. In March. a student at the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) in New York City died in her dorm, just across the street from where we are meeting now, after a man gave her fentanyl, raped her and sent photos of her to his friends. He too was encouraged to use the drugs for this purpose by other men. His lawyer tried to argue that the case was “just teenagers doing dumb teenager things.” (apnews.com, Oct. 15)

This argument was so crass even the judge called the attorney out during the hearing, but still it reflects the attitude of many on the right. In Jane Doe’s case, this attitude manifested in an insidious online campaign to doxx her and reveal her name to the public — which thankfully has been unsuccessful.

The right wing attempts to blame victims for their traumas instead of the men who attacked them. There are many who rush in to defend men’s futures regardless of their horrific actions and their lack of any sense of remorse or sympathy for the women who they attacked. And it’s not just voices online; it manifests in the lack of punishment or prosecution.

In the FIT case, the men were identified and actions taken against them right away, but in Jane Doe’s case, some of the men who raped her were not suspended or expelled, and no criminal charges were brought against any of them. Those who were suspended or were simply asked to write an essay were or will be allowed to return to campus, although they cannot have contact with Jane Doe.

For two years before Jane Doe’s civil suit, these men were not criminally charged or punished. Is the lack of any criminal charges because the state doesn’t have the power to investigate the rapists? We know that’s not true.

And we know now how quickly schools and the state can jump into action to punish students. Just months before Jane Doe was attacked, students were protesting in support of Palestine. And their schools, including Cornell, did everything in their power to bring the hammer down on anyone involved in the encampments. Schools across the country claim over and over that their hands are tied when it comes to protecting women on their campuses, yet in the blink of an eye students were suspended and expelled and arrested for peaceful protest.

We saw here in the city between FIT, Columbia and New York University that as soon as schools put out the call, police were on the scene ready to arrest and charge protesters — no questions asked. Yet suddenly. schools hesitate to put out any calls, and prosecutors forget how to investigate when the attackers are men in fraternities hoping to be the next batch of recruits for Wall Street.

At Cornell, the administration cited a brand-new interim policy as the reason for suspending and expelling student organizers, a policy created out of thin air as soon as it was needed. But it has taken years and years to claw any form of protection for women and gender-oppressed people on their campuses, a fight that has been going on as long as women have been allowed to attend their schools.

The message is clear. Those in power at Cornell and everywhere in the imperial core have no interest in punishing anyone other than those who push back against them, against misogyny, against rape culture, against genocide and imperialism.

But here and around the world, from France to Palestine to New York, we are still fighting, and we will keep fighting until power is in the hands of the working class.