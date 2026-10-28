‘Sounds of Solidarity’, a pro-Palestine benefit

Jersey City, New Jersey — “Sounds of Solidarity” was a benefit concert held at Grace Church in Jersey City, New Jersey, on Oct. 25. All proceeds went towards the Middle East Children’s Alliance (MECA), an organization that works to protect the rights and improve the lives of children in West Asia. “Since 1988, they have delivered $54 million in medical aid to Palestine, Iraq and Lebanon.” Grace Church has held fundraising events primarily for Palestine since Israel’s genocide began in 2023.

Playing to a full house of enthusiastic, diverse supporters, the performers included Jad, a young Palestinian guitarist, Palestinian Youth Movement (PYM) Choir, Con Vivo Music duet and Poppies 4 Palestine. There were also moving poems written by children in Gaza and read by Palestinian youth.

Poppies 4 Palestine is “an autonomous guerrilla planting project sowing poppy seeds across the NYC area to honor the Palestinian martyrs and resistance against the ongoing genocide.”

The 12-member PYM Choir, based in New York City, sang songs aimed at “amplifying and preserving Palestinian culture, history and the spirit of resistance through music.”

This program was a great success, pulling in over $7,000 in donations for the Alliance. Sponsors of this event included CEASEFIRE NOW NJ, NJ Peace Action, Palestinian American Community Center, JVP North Jersey and North New Jersey Democratic Socialists of America (DSA).

The main sources for this article came from the Sounds of Solidarity program.