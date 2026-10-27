Corporate media, owned and controlled by the ruling capitalist class across Europe and in the U.S. — when they finally decided to cover the student uprisings in France that have been going on for over a month — focused on the alleged “violence” of protesters on Oct. 17, because they had the audacity to “loot” luxury goods and electronics from stores including Louis Vuitton, Celine, Decathlon and Apple in Paris and other French cities.

None of these capitalist apologists bothered to consider that one Louis Vuitton handbag cost roughly USD $2,621 — more than the monthly low-income French workers’ average earnings of $2,092. These pundits also failed to note that few small stores owned by family merchants, if any, were targeted.

It is not a crime to take back what has been stolen. Youth in France see these rich stores as symbols of capitalist greed — the system increasingly denying them educational opportunities and job opportunities, while doing nothing to stop the global climate catastrophe that threatens their very future. This same system spends billions of dollars in support of the U.S.-Israeli genocide in Gaza while increasingly picking up the cost of NATO’s war in Ukraine.

Many of the students protesting deteriorating conditions in their schools are the children, grandchildren or great-grandchildren of immigrants from West and North Africa and other countries whose labor and resources were exploited by violent French colonialism for five centuries. The French rulers punished the first revolutionary uprising against colonial occupation in 1804 by forcing Haitians to pay reparations to their former enslavers.

Who are the thieves and the real perpetrators of violence?

The corporate media narrative, focused on “violence,” blames African and Arab immigrants while ignoring that for over 60 years until recently France profited from exploiting labor in Niger and stealing its uranium riches. Only recently did the French parliament abolish the “Black code” that for over five centuries allowed the French ruling class to treat immigrants from former colonies as property — less than human.

The real violence is Emmanuel Macron’s government militarizing the police even before the Oct. 17 protest. Violence is police swinging a baton against the heads of unarmed teenagers. Violence is the police use of flashbang hand grenades that resulted in two students losing hands, one suffering eye damage and another with a broken jaw. Violence is using tear gas, rubber bullets — not to control crowds but to terrorize and disperse them.

Violence is the state’s encouragement of racism and Islamophobia. On Oct. 24, this led a white man to drive through the Paris working-class suburbs of Trappes and La Verrière, with large immigrant and Muslim populations, and fire an automatic weapon, randomly shooting to “kill foreigners,” as he later told police. His victims included a 26-year-old Black man and a woman wearing a headscarf. A 12-year-old girl, also wearing a headscarf, was shot eight times.

Violence is the state banning legal protests.

Nature of uprisings

Rebellions are festivals of the oppressed, rising up against the violence of the capitalist state.

The students, not just in France but across countries in Europe and beyond, are demanding that the money their governments spend on war go instead for social programs, including education. These young people are witnessing and outraged by Israel’s genocide against Palestinians in Gaza who dared to rise up three years ago against over 75 years of Israeli occupation and genocide.

In “State and Revolution,” Vladimir Lenin outlines the systemic violence used by the capitalist state to leverage control over workers and oppressed people. From its miseducation system under capitalism, from cops to the courts, through globalized military wars and imperialist occupations, there is nothing the ruling class won’t do to protect and no crime they won’t commit to expand their exploitative system.

Yet what the youth in France, throughout Europe and beyond are showing is that the capitalist system is in serious trouble — it no longer holds out any hope for them. They see no future when war spending is prioritized over money for schools, healthcare and other social programs.

Workers World salutes the youth taking up these struggles, yet we recognize that demonstrations, no matter how militant, are not enough. When our class enemy controls the media, the time is now for working-class and oppressed youth everywhere to unite in global intifada against the imperialist empire.