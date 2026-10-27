Ancestors and hearts: Spirit of the French revolution today

Prison Radio posted the following message from Mumia Abu-Jamal on Oct. 26.







My dear brothers and students in Paris and throughout France, especially the young ones, the students. What you are doing is remarkable and wonderful. And it reminds me at the best of times when the French are in rebellion, they are in contact with their revolutionary ancestors.

There is a difference between the French and the Americans. The Americans like to keep their revolution in museums, under glass, untouchable, in cold, vast vaults away from the people. But the French hold their revolutionary beliefs and ancestors in their hearts, in their mouths, in their spirits and in their actions. And the young, the young of today remind me of the young of 1968, and that is wonderful.

I love you all. With love, not fear, this is Mumia Abu-Jamal.